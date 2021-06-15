Chris Simms ranks Justin Herbert as the 11th best QB in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Justin Herbert had one hell of a rookie season.

The former Oregon Ducks star passed for 4,336 yards last season, the sixth-most in the NFL, en route to winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

His 4,336 yards are the second-most by a rookie in NFL history.

His 66.6% completion percentage is the second-best for a rookie in NFL history.

His 31 touchdowns are the most for a rookie in NFL history.

And his 1.68 interception percentage is the fifth-lowest for a rookie in NFL history.

His debut season was incredible.

Built on the back of Herbert, the Chargers hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. That shouldn't be an issue as they are no longer playing with a rookie quarterback, they are playing with one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

According to Chris Simms, Herbert is the 11th best quarterback in the league, sandwiched between No.12 Ryan Tannehill and No.10 Tom Brady.

Holy Cow, Batman, it's just one unreal throw after another from Justin Herbert. His arm is unreal strong and he can do it with great ease.

Chris Simms on Justin Herbert

"It's already one of the five best arms and throwers in football," Simms said about the younger quarterbacks throwing arm, but there are still things to be worked on.

As good as Herbert was in 2020, Simm thinks he can work on little things like his release time to be even better in 2021. With his size and athleticism, Herbert is nearly unstoppable. The idea of him getting even better should strike fear in defensive coordinators across the league.

Simms praised Herbert for his arm talent, his size, ability to see over the pressure, and how he uses his athleticism to extend plays. "[Herbert is] another guy that's an incredible athlete and can get out of the pocket and make big-time throws on the run."

The Charger struck gold when they drafted Herbert No.6 overall in 2020 and they didn't have to wait long for the pick to pay off.

Said Simms, "He's a rising superstar in this league right now."