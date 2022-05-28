Chris Simms ranks Jameis Winston outside of the top 25 quarterbacks for 2022

Every year, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms reveals his list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the league. It has come time for that again this year, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s low ranking position on the list has been revealed.

For the 2022 season, Winston was listed as the 26th best quarterback in the NFL. This is one spot lower than his 2021 rankings, which listed Winston as the 25th best.

Coming off of an injury, I understand the trepidation, but other than that I do not see any reason Watson’s ranking should have dropped. Before his injury, he was showing a good understanding of the offense and adjustment to the team as a leader. He was doing a better job protecting the football and executing more efficiently in the red zone. Now he has a much better group of receivers to work with, which should make things even easier for him.

I do not think that Winston has yet earned a ranking in the top half of the league, but he has definitely shown more than some of the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him. I do think Winston should be ranked closer to No. 20 on the list, entering the season.

Zach Wilson being ranked at No. 22 is one choice that I heavily disagree with. Wilson did not have a good rookie season at all. The rookie finished with 9 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions. He showed poor accuracy and decision-making throughout the season. Yes, he was a rookie and you would hope he will be improved this season, but to this point he has not shown any reason to be ranked above Winston.

