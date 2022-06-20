Chris Simms ranks Derek Carr as worst starting QB in AFC West

Some people put a lot of stock in Chris Simms’s QB ranking. If you’re one of those people you might be interested in where he ranked the signal-callers in the AFC West.

First of all, he puts all four starting QBs in the top 11. That tells you just how good the overall talent at quarterback is in the division.

What order is interesting as well. They go as follows:

2. Patrick Mahomes (KC)

3. Justin Herbert (LAC)

7. Russell Wilson (DEN)

11. Derek Carr (LV)

Recapping the full Top 40 QB Countdown on the pod tomorrow. @PaulWBurmeister gonna get to as many questions as we can. #AskMeAnything pic.twitter.com/7yLdDibc1d — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 16, 2022

All told, he actually gave Carr in a pretty good spot. Just below some obvious top quarterbacks and above the likes of Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, and Kirk Cousins.

You can argue all you want whether Carr should be higher on the list. But it’s a tough case to make. He’s had eight years and the best you can say is he puts up good passing yards numbers.

It’s the high turnovers, low touchdown numbers, and lack of playoff wins that have him looking up at his fellow AFC West QBs and outside the top ten.

