Chris Simms ranks Zach Wilson, not Trevor Lawrence, as draft's top QB

Simms ranks Wilson, not Lawrence, as top QB in 2021 draft

Mac Jones and Kellen Mond made Chris Simms' list of the top four quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields and Trey Lance did not.

Simms, an NBC Sports NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback, on Wednesday ranked his top six quarterbacks in the draft, and there were some surprises.

My 2021 Draft QB Rankings. Taping the podcast soon with full breakdown/explanation. pic.twitter.com/dkzlcKeZEJ — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

Simms ranked BYU's Zach Wilson as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who is widely accepted as the top quarterback available and destined to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

Simms kept the surprises coming with his ranking of Alabama's Jones at No. 3 and Texas A&M's Mond at No. 4. Both Jones and Mond had strong showings during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl in January.

Fields and North Dakota State's Lance are ranked fifth and sixth.

The 49ers own the No. 12 overall pick, and quarterback is one of the positions they could look to address in the draft. The draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1.

Last year, Simms ranked Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert as his top two quarterbacks. Burrow was the No. 1 overall selection of the Cincinnati Bengals. Herbert, chosen at No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

