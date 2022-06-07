Chris Simms on QB ranking: 'There's a lot of wow with Justin Fields'

Chris Simms: 'There's a lot of wow with Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC analyst Chris Simms has one word for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields: Wow.

Simms recently revealed his "Top 40 QB Countdown" and ranked the second-year slinger at No. 23, a huge jump from the No. 39 ranking Simms gave him last season.

"There's a lot of wow with Justin Fields," Simms said. "He made a lot of wow plays, and not just with his legs because his legs are gifted and he's as athletic as anybody in the sport as far as the quarterback is concerned. He's up there with Lamar Jackson as far as the ability to run and the wow factor running the ball. But I think the thing I'm most impressed by, going back and watching, is wow, damn, he makes some wow throws every game. Every game. And I think that's where I went, 'Man, OK, Justin Fields, a little bit more of a polished passer, a little bit more control with some of the down-the-field, wow-type throws than I gave him credit for.' And he didn't have the greatest offense or support system around him, and that's where I give him a lot of credit."

Fields didn't get much offensive help last season and the same could be said about the 2022 NFL Draft. The only receiver the Bears selected was Velus Jones Jr. who ran the second-fastest time at this year's NFL Combine. Jones Jr. sees how dedicated Fields is at practice and complimented his "insane work ethic."

Darnell Mooney — who will be Fields' main target — said that he's hard at work training with Fields "almost every week." He said his quarterback is going to be amazing this season.

There's no doubt that Fields will continue to make amazing plays, but one tip Simms has for him is to get out of the danger zone.

"He puts himself in danger a little bit too much," Simms said. "Sometimes you get tackled for a minus-one in the NFL, Justin Fields. Don't try to break the tackle, break somebody's ankles and now you got seven guys flying at you who are all trying to kill you. Sometimes you just gotta know when to hold them and know when to fold them. And I'd like to see know when to fold them a little bit more."

