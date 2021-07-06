Chris Simms: ‘Nothing can beat’ growing up son of Giants QB

Chris Simms was born one year after his father, Phil Simms, was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants.

By the time he was six years old and in school, Simms was the son of an NFL champion and a Super Bowl MVP. Life was very different for him as a result, but he loved every moment of it.

During a recent interview with Peter King of Football Morning in America, Simms admitted that there is “nothing that can beat” growing up as the son of the Giants’ starting quarterback.

“Imagine growing up and your dad is the quarterback of the New York Giants,” Chris says. “Nothing can beat the excitement of that. Watching him prepare for games on Sunday, knowing that he was all in and emotionally invested. I really feel that watching his process set me up for life. Those times are some of the best memories of my life.”

Long before Phil retired following the 1993 season, Chris knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. And eventually, he did.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Chris in the third-round of the 2003 NFL draft. He would go on to spend eight seasons in the NFL but never quite replicated his father’s success. In addition to his time with the Bucs, Chris also played for the Tennessee Titans (two stints) and Denver Broncos before retiring. He appeared in just 23 games (16 starts), compiling a 7-9 record.

Following his retirement, Chris dove into coaching. He joined Bill Belichick’s staff in 2012 but managed to get through just one season before calling it quits. The demand was just too high.

“And I had stomach pains because I swear I saw [my family] four nights, total, the entire season,” Chris said. “I felt like I was missing something. I wanted to see my kids grow up.”

Chris thanked Belichick and walked away from the game, but he would eventually return. Once again following in his father’s footsteps, Chris joined the media world as an analyst — a job in which he’s thrived.

These days, Chris and Phil maintain their strong bond and often find themselves discussing college talent.

“My wife will say, ‘You guys were on the phone for a long time; what did you talk about?’ And I’ll say, ‘Not much beyond talking ball,'” Chris said. “Our football relationship was teacher-student until, I’d say, my second year in the league. I was playing for Jon Gruden and I think my dad thought, ‘All right, he’s down there playing for Gruden. He’s learned a lot of football now.’ Since then, it’s been teacher-teacher.

“[My wife will] tease me and say, ‘Did he ask about me? Did he ask about the kids? Nevermind.'”

Football remains everything to the Simms family.