Chris Simms lays out 49ers' NFL trade deadline plan, names big player

Simms lays out 49ers' plan at trade deadline, player to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' addition of receiver Emmanuel Sanders before the trade deadline last year complete changed San Francisco's offense. He was the perfect missing piece on the road to Super Bowl LIV.

So, will the 49ers be buyers once again before this year's Nov. 3 deadline?

If so, NBC Sports' Chris Simms believes general manager John Lynch could address two areas on his defense.

"Pass rushers and corner, that's what I'd look at if I'm the Niners," Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffmann. "Just to see, is there a team like the Falcons who might have a fire sale here down the stretch. You see the Cowboys are starting along those line.

"I think it's just gonna be looking at teams like that."

The 49ers certainly could use help at both spots on the defense. Star cornerback Richard Sherman has only played one game while dealing with strained calf, pass rushers Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the year after sustaining torn ACLs, and Dee Ford is out indefinitely with neck and back issues.

Simms has an offensive position the 49ers could address as well, and it's one that was deep at the beginning of the season. But injuries have decimated the position as well.

"I think most importantly I look at running back, corner and pass rusher would be the three areas I look to improve on more than anything," Simms said.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are on injured reserve and coach Kyle Shanahan has been careful with the oft-injured Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers hope to activate Tevin Coleman off IR this week, and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty looks like he could be a steal.

If the 49ers go a different direction, Simms has a big name to watch.

"Will Fuller from the Houston Texans is up for grabs," Simms said. "I don't think the 49ers need another receiver, but maybe if they feel Deebo's gonna be out an extended period of time, maybe they do something like that."

The path to buying this year isn't as simple for the 49ers, but there could be plenty of action before Tuesday's deadline.