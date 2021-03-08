Chris Simms: JuJu Smith-Schuster 'right guy' for WFT to pair with Terry McLaurin

Simms: Smith-Schuster 'right guy' for WFT to pair with McLaurin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Outside of finding a long-term answer at quarterback, upgrading at the wide receiver position is a must for the Washington Football Team this offseason.

Washington found a gem at the position in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Terry McLaurin, but the team has struggled to put premiere talent around the former Ohio State star the past two seasons. After missing out on Amari Cooper in free agency last year, Washington will likely be in the market for another receiver during free agency this go-around.

Luckily for Ron Rivera's club, the free-agent market is loaded with talented wideouts, headlined by Chicago's Allen Robinson, Detroit's Kenny Golladay, and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin. Even if one of two of those players is franchise tagged, there are still numerous playmaking pass-catchers that will be available come mid-March.

One of those wideouts that will be available is Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster, a player NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms thinks would be a great fit in Washington.

"If they can get somebody opposite Terry McLaurin...JuJu Smith-Schuster for the right price," Simms said. "He'd be the right guy I'd want off of Terry McLaurin."

As NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler wrote a few weeks ago, Smith-Schuster's fit in Washington makes a ton of sense.

Smith-Schuster has played all over the field during his tenure in Pittsburgh but has often been used out of the slot. The former USC star played 798 snaps from the slot in 2020, according to PFF, which was the most of any pass-catcher in the NFL. Production from the slot is a need for Washington, as the position received little from Steven Sims this past season.

By adding Smith-Schuster, the talented wide receiver would take some of the pressure off McLaurin, who was constantly faced with double teams throughout the entire 2020 season. Despite this, McLaurin still finished with 1,100-plus yards. As star cornerback Richard Sherman said last month, the rising third-year pro has the chance to be "special" if Washington gets him some help.

McLaurin and Smith-Schuster's skill sets would complement one another well, too.

The former has top-notch speed and can hurt the defense on plays downfield, but has also showcased that he's one of the NFL's best wideouts after the catch. Smith-Schuster isn't as fast as McLaurin, but he can make plays all over the field -- particularly the middle -- and always keeps the defense off-balance no matter where he lines up.

"Now you've got a guy [in McLaurin] who can fly and do all those things, [while] JuJu can do all of the middle-of-the-field, mid-range type of stuff," Simms said.

Smith-Schuster's best season in the NFL came in 2018. The wideout finished the season with 111 catches, 1,400-plus yards and seven touchdowns and was even named Pittsburgh's offensive MVP.

The former USC star has not been able to replicate those numbers the past two seasons, and there's one reason that likely is why: the departure of Antonio Brown.

In 2018, Smith-Schuster was Pittsburgh's No. 2 wideout behind Brown, often seeing 1-on-1 coverage since defenses were primarily focused on his teammate. While Smith-Schuster excelled, some of it has to do with the attention Brown was given on the other side of the field.

In Washington, though, Smith-Schuster wouldn't be asked to be a No. 1 wideout. In Pittsburgh, that wasn't the case, especially in the 2019 season, Brown's first not with the organization. Unsurprisingly, that 2019 campaign was Smith-Schuster's worst of his four professional seasons.

Smith-Schuster might not ever be a true No. 1 wideout, but he's darn good as a No. 2 option. That's all he'd need to be in Washington, and could be the missing piece in taking this offense to another level.