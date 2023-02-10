Chris Simms: Gap between Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts isn’t that big

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a breakout season in 2022, silencing the haters and giving the Giants a surprising season in the first year under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

As good as Jones was at 9-7-1, the Giants finished in third in the NFC East behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles headed to the Super Bowl, Chris Simms was a guest on the Take Off Podcast with John Clark and commented on what Jones could possibly do in an offense of the Eagles’ caliber.

“Quarterback of the Eagles, it’s one of the easier teams to play quarterback for right now in football and that’s not a disrespect to (Jalen Hurts),” Simms said. “The way the team is orchestrated, how great they are… I was just trying to explain that.”

Simms eluded to the lack of support Jones has had to deal with in his NFL career:

“Daniel Jones has had a support system around him the first few years of his career where I’d go, ‘it’s criminal.’ It wasn’t a bad offensive line, it was the worst offensive line in football. And it wasn’t even close for the first four years of his career.”

Simms was asked to choose between Daniel Jones and MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts.

“Gosh, I think it’s really close. I don’t think the gap is as big as you think,” Simms said. “What do you think Jalen Hurts does that Daniel Jones couldn’t do in the Eagles’ offense? Like what is it?

“The Eagles with Daniel Jones would still be really really damn good and I think probably in this spot.”

Simms isn’t alone in his belief in Jones as former Giant Tiki Barber had some strong praise for DJ recently.

Ultimately, there is a large disparity of talent between the Giants and Eagles, which is something Schoen will have to work on this offseason.

Certainly, Jones didn’t have the numbers to put him in the same conversation as the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. However, if the Giants continue to build around him, Jones will likely improve even more than he did this year.

Story continues

Related

Michael Strahan: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley need to remain with Giants NFL executives expect Giants QB Daniel Jones to earn $35M annually Tiki Barber: Giants' Daniel Jones will become NFC East's best quarterback

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire