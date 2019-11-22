Chris Simms explains how sensational Raiders' rookie class has been

"You gotta give Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden a lot of credit for what they did in this past draft."

NBC Sports football analyst Chris Simms stopped by during a segment on Raiders Central and discussed the successful rookie class and if it's the best one in football.

"They've got guys that are contributing right now that are main staples of their football team let alone are going to contribute for a number of years down the line," NBC Sports football analyst Chris Simms said.

Simms talked about how special rookie running back Josh Jacobs is and how this is only the beginning for the young star.

This season, Jacobs posted 1,067 total yards with seven touchdowns so far and as Simms mentioned, we haven't seen anything yet. Just wait until he's used in the passing game.

Maxx Crosby was mentioned as well. The Raiders defensive end earned recent AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording four sacks and a forced fumble against the Bengals on Sunday.

The team's next matchup will be an east coast-er against the New York Jets in what should be an interesting one. Simms details what to expect out of that in the video above.

