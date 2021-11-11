Chris Simms has the Dolphins’ offense nailed down to two simple things

The Miami Dolphins haven’t played well through the first half of the NFL season, as they’ve won just two games and have been near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories.

On defense, they’ve struggled for most of the year with stopping passing attacks. To this point, they’ve allowed the 30th most passing yards per game (280.9) despite giving up less than 200 passing yards to the Texans.

Offensively, Miami can’t run the ball. They have the fewest rushing yards per game (75.1) and the second-fewest attempts (21.3).

The Dolphins offense is one-dimensional, and everyone knows that including NFL analyst Chris Simms.

“The one thing we know about the Dolphins, it’s two things – Jaylen Waddle and [Mike] Gesicki at tight end,” Simms said on Thursday. “Gesicki is one of the best pass-receiving tight ends in football. Waddle has definitely had a great niche in that offense, and they’re going to feed them the rock left and right all game long. That’s all they try to do. Every play is designed for those two to get the ball first…”

Waddle and Gesicki have combined for 100 receptions for 1,025 yards and five touchdowns this season. That’s to be expected when DeVante Parker and Will Fuller can’t stay healthy and Preston Williams can’t stay on the field.

Miami would be more successful if they ran the ball, but their offensive line hasn’t afforded them that option. There aren’t many holes there for the backs, and they can’t find them when there are.

For now, this offense is completely run through Waddle and Gesicki.