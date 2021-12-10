Chris Simms disrespects Tua Tagovailoa while defending Taysom Hill

With the Miami Dolphins rolling in recent weeks, it seems like everyone is coming out of the woodwork and taking sides for or against the team, and more specifically, Tua Tagovailoa.

We’ve heard guys like NFL Network’s Peter Schrager who have been overwhelmingly supportive of the Taogvailoa, and we’ve heard New York Giants quarterback Logan Ryan criticizing the quarterback’s play after his team’s loss.

On “Pro Football Talk Live,” Chris Simms and Mike Florio were discussing Simms’ affection for New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. In the conversation, the point seemed to switch from Simms defending Hill to harping on Tagovailoa’s ability.

“This where I’m going to sound like a Tua hater,” Simms said. “Listen, the whole world can throw the ball five yards over the middle. You don’t need to draft a quarterback at number five in the draft to throw the ball five or six yards over the middle, or like Logan Ryan said, run to the left and throw the ball one yard into the flat.”

The point Simms was trying to make is that the Saints are asking Hill to do more with an injured thumb than Tagovailoa is being asked to in Miami, and fans shouldn’t be as quick to judge Hill. That would’ve been an easier way to say that. Instead, he attacks a quarterback who has seen success in recent weeks because he’s playing within what the coaches ask him to do.

Simss’ issue doesn’t seem to be either quarterbacks’ problem. He should be more upset with Sean Payton for putting Hill in this position.