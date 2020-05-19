Chris Simms to the Chicago Bears: 'You don't have Patrick Mahomes'

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms joined Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk on Monday and had a clear and direct message to Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears offense: stop trying to be the Kansas City Chiefs.

"You don't have Patrick Mahomes and some of the weapons," Simms said. "It's not going to happen. But what you do have is a borderline Super Bowl-caliber defense. So play through that and I think that's where they really messed up last year."

Simms continued by saying the Bears can be an "ugly" team that wins 10 games next season if they find a physical identity on offense.

"I won't sit here and be shocked if the Bears ended up 10-6 ... because I think if they play the game the right way and get better at playing more physical on offense, run the football a little bit. They were one of the worst running teams in football last year, their running scheme stinks to go along with it.

"I don't care how good your defense is. Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks; it's hard to be really awesome and dominate a game when you're out there every four plays because your offense can't get a first down or do anything. So that to me is where the Bears have to change."

Simms is on point with his assessment of who the Bears are versus who Nagy wants them to be. It's obvious Chicago's offense doesn't have the personnel to run the kind of plays he had success with at Kansas City, and that's OK. Few teams do. But the best coaches adjust to their roster and draft a call-sheet that's geared toward their team's strengths.

It's true that the Bears have weapons like Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller at wide receiver, but their best chance for success on offense in 2020 starts with second-year running back David Montgomery, who's expected to be the workhorse in Chicago's backfield. If Nagy can get the ground game fixed and put Nick Foles (or Mitch Trubisky) in a bunch of third-and-short situations, the first-down conversion rate will go up, the points will add up, and the defense will finally be able to pin their ears back and do what they do best.

And yeah, Patrick Mahomes isn't behind center in Chicago. It's a painful reality that will haunt this franchise for as long as football is played. But the sooner the Bears adjust to an identity based on physicality and ball control, the better they'll be for it.

Chris Simms to the Chicago Bears: 'You don't have Patrick Mahomes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago