Chris Simms: Bills did not want to trade Stefon Diggs to Chiefs

Stefon Diggs is now a member of the Houston Texans.

The Bills and Diggs had been in discussions about trading him. The transaction did not just happen out of nowhere.

However, there might have been just one team they were not willing to send Diggs to.

“From what I do know, is he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league except the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk said on Thursday’s episode of “PFT Live.”

The 30-year-old wide receiver fetched the Bills a second-round pick in the trade, which also involved two draft picks going from Buffalo to Houston. However, Diggs is now only under contract for one year in Houston after he agreed to shorten his deal. That makes the trade look a little better for Buffalo … but could Diggs end up in KC after that?

Time will tell what happens after Diggs’ upcoming campaign with the Texans.

The full breakdown from Simms can be found in the clip below:

