Chris Simms beats the drum for Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The Seahawks begin their 2022 season three weeks from today when they host Russell Wilson and the Broncos at Lumen Field. There’s still one preseason game, 27 roster cuts and some difficult decisions to be made, but right now it appears that Geno Smith will be starting at quarterback.

While he doesn’t elicit as much excitement as newcomer Drew Lock, Smith played well enough in his three starts last season to earn another chance as QB1. Here’s Chris Simms talking about the things No. 7 does well.

“I couldn’t get over the control of the football Geno Smith had last year.” OMG 🙏 Chris Simms. Rare guy in big media giving a fair assessment of Geno. Like all Geno advocates he WATCHED THE TAPE and saw his accuracy. Been saying it for years #Seahawks fans need2listen #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/1zgsQumUxy — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire