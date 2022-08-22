Chris Simms beats the drum for Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Geno Smith
    Geno Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seahawks begin their 2022 season three weeks from today when they host Russell Wilson and the Broncos at Lumen Field. There’s still one preseason game, 27 roster cuts and some difficult decisions to be made, but right now it appears that Geno Smith will be starting at quarterback.

While he doesn’t elicit as much excitement as newcomer Drew Lock, Smith played well enough in his three starts last season to earn another chance as QB1. Here’s Chris Simms talking about the things No. 7 does well.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

