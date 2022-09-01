Chris Simms’ AFC and NFC Win Total Over/Unders for all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season
Football season is just days away! The 2022 NFL season officially starts on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Ahead of the season opener, Chris Simms sat down with Ahmed Fareed to break down the win total over and unders for every single NFL team. See below to find out Simms’ predictions for your team.
Chris Simms’ AFC Win Totals
AFC East:
Buffalo Bills: 11.5 – Over
New England Patriots: 8.5 – Under
Miami Dolphins: 8.5 – Over
New York Jets: 5.5 – Under
AFC North:
Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 – Over
Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5 – Over
Cleveland Browns: 8.5 – Under
Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 – Under
AFC South:
Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 – Under
Tennesse Titans: 9.5 – Over
Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 – Over
Houston Texans: 4.5 – Under
AFC West:
Kansas City Chiefs – 10.5 – Over
LA Chargers – 10.5 – Over
Denver Broncos – 10.5 – Under
Las Vegas Raiders – 8.5 – Under
Chris Simms’ NFC Win Totals
NFC East:
Dallas Cowboys – 10.5 – Under
Philadelphia Eagles – 9.5 – Over
Washington Commanders – 7.5 – Under
New York Giants – 7.5 – Under
NFC North:
Green Bay Packers – 11.5 – Under
Minnesota Vikings – 9.5 – Under
Detroit Lions – 6.5 – Over
Chicago Bears – 6.5 – Over
NFC South:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11.5 – Under
New Orleans Saints -8.5 – Over
Carolina Panthers – 6.5 – Under
Atlanta Falcons – 4.5 – Under
NFC West:
LA Rams -10.5 – Under
San Francisco 49ers -10.5 – Over
Arizona Cardinals – 8.5 – Under
Seattle Seahawks – 5.5 – Under
2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
