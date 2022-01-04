Chris Simms admits he was wrong about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Chris Simms accepts L for leaving Hurts off his QB list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Before the 2021 season, NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms released his top 40 quarterbacks list with one notable omission.

Jalen Hurts wasn’t on there.

But you know who was? Taysom Hill, Drew Lock, Kellen Mond, Case Keenum, Andy Dalton, Cam Newton … plenty of quarterbacks who had no business being ahead of Hurts.

On Tuesday morning, Simms admitted he took a big L on that one.

2 biggest Ls I've taken over the past 2 seasons:

Davante Adams out of my Top 10 WR

Jalen Hurts out of my Top 40 QB



Adams...I put more credit in pure explosive ability and underrated his route-running.

Hurts...he's a gamer. And Eagles emphasize his strengths.#selfscoutthyself — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 4, 2022

Hurts this season has started 15 games and has an 8-7 record in those games. He has completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and also has 784 yards on the ground with 10 more scores.

Hurts, 23, was named as a Pro Bowl alternate in his second NFL season.

There’s no question that Hurts has shown clear improvement in Year 2. Simms’ biggest critique of Hurts was that he didn’t view him as an NFL passer; but Hurts has made great strides in that area.

We still don’t know what Hurts’ ceiling is, but it’s pretty clear that Simms missed the mark on this evaluation. At least he realizes that now.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Story continues

This offseason, we had Simms on the Eagle Eye podcast and he explained his thoughts on Hurts:

“I never evaluated Jalen Hurts through my process — and I know he’s a fine young man and he’s got charisma and leadership skills and all that — but there’s just nothing that I ever saw that led me to think he’s an NFL starting quarterback,” Simms said in March. “And I don’t like saying that about a young kid and, listen, I hope he proves me wrong. And if he proves me wrong, I’ll be on here to go, ‘Way to go, Jalen Hurts, you made Chris Simms look like a dumb idiot, way to go.’ I hope that’s the case, I do.”

Hmm. You busy, Chris?