Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs top the list

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms is analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. This week features everyone’s favorite powerhouse players – the running backs. See below for the Simms’ Top Five RB prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simms’ Top Five RB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Tier One

Bijan Robinson, Texas Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Tier Two

3. Roschon Johnson, Texas

Tier Three

4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

5. Chase Brown, Illinois

Chris Simms' RB prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Simms Breaks Down 2023 Draft RB Rankings

The following are highlights from Simms’ RB draft rankings. For Simms’ in-depth analysis, read below for a breakdown on each prospect and be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

No. 1: Bijan Robinson, Texas

What Simms Said: “Bijan Robinson is special. It’s rare that a guy comes around with this complete of a package. What I mean by that more than anything, first off, he’s got good size at 5’11, 215 [pounds]. You know he can run and all of that. But it’s not just, okay, yeah he can run. It’s the way he runs, cuts, reaccelerates and stops, and then can go again… he can do it all.”

No. 2: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

What Simms Said: “He’s smaller. He’s 5’9, 199-200 [pounds] right on the bat. He’s got better speed than Bijan Robinson straight ahead. Acceleration is not much different. They’re both in a similar range of pretty damn special when it comes to that department. This guy, he is speed, and make-you-miss, and out-run you, and make-you-look silly, and everything that way. That’s where he’s awesome. Of course, he’s got the pass game ability and route-running ability of Christian McCaffery.”

No. 3: Roschon Johnson, Texas

What Simms Said: “This kid is the real deal. He’s a little different than the two we just talked about… he’s not going to make people miss. He’s not going to break a lot of ankles. Not the cross-over like we’re talking about. He will go over them. He will run you over… he’s a slasher… He’s 220 [pounds] and his acceleration is real. It’s right up there in the same class as Bijan Robinson and Gibbs when he takes off.”

No. 4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

What Simms Said: “A little ball of muscle. That’s what he really is. Smaller, really thick, dense, powerful, looking body. The name I originally wrote down when I first saw him was Doug Martin for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… the human bowling ball. It’s a little bit like that. The change of direction movements… this guy can break ankles in serious ways.”

No. 5. Chase Brown, Illinois

What Simms Said: “He was one of the earlier RBs I watched in the process. Smaller guy but rocked up. It’s a different look. Even though his measurables are similar to Sean Tucker, it’s a different looking guy… this guy is a little more proportionate. You can see the shredded, rocked-up-ness on his arms… This is all about violence and twitch. There’s not going to be a ton of ankle breaking. “

