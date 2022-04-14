Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings: Why Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert is the top TE

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Simms has already revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterbacks, wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and more. This week he’s discussing tight ends. See below to find out who made the top 5 on Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings.

RELATED: When is the 2022 NFL Draft: Dates, schedule, TV channel, start time, Round 1 draft order

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2022 NFL Draft as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Why Matt Corral stands out from the pack

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings:

1. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State 2. Trey McBride, Colorado State 3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA 4. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina 5. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

No. 1 Jeremy Ruckert: Ohio State

What Simms Said: “He is the only one who is good in all areas.”

No. 2 Trey McBride: Colorado State

What Simms Said: “There some real sh*t to this kid when he gets the ball in his hands.”

No. 3 Greg Dulcich: UCLA

What Simms Said: “At that size, the route-running is pretty damn special.”

No. 4 Isaiah Likely: Coastal Carolina

What Simms Said: “The most gifted pass-catching TE in this class.”

No. 5 James Mitchell: Virginia Tech

What Simms Said: “If he got to play a full year, he could’ve been the #1 tight end.”

Click here to watch the full video!

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

Read more NFL

Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death prompts outpouring of support from NFL... Coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski offers perspective as Bill Belichick turns... Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Cornerback and Safety Rankings: Why Sauce Gardner,...

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings: Why Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert is the top TE originally appeared on NBCSports.com