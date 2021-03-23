Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft WR Rankings: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase takes No. 1 spot
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chris Simms dropped his wide receiver draft rankings, listing this year’s top WR prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Simms’ list of 6 players includes two playmakers from LSU and two from Alabama. Check out the video above to find out where they fall and why.
Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.
See below for the complete list of Chris Simms’ 2021 draft WR rankings.
Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft WR Rankings:
Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Dyami Brown, UNC
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
RELATED: When is the 2021 NFL Draft?
Don’t miss any of the post-season excitement! Check out ProFootballTalk for the latest NFL recaps, news, rumors, and more.
Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft WR Rankings: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase takes No. 1 spot originally appeared on NBCSports.com