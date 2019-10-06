Chris Silverwood favourite to be named new England head coach after Gary Kirsten blows interview

Chris Silverwood (left) is now the lead candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss - Action Images via Reuters

England's new head coach could be announced as early as Monday, with Chris Silverwood now the lead candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss.

Gary Kirsten had been the front-runner to take the job but, despite a CV which includes taking South Africa and India to No 1 in the world in the Test rankings, his chances diminished after an underwhelming interview last week.

Kirsten still had reservations over the amount of time he was prepared to be apart from his family in South Africa, while the England and Wales Cricket Board has to balance that out with him being the more expensive appointment. There are also concerns over whether he is fully up to speed with the international game after six years working in franchise cricket.

Silverwood is the continuity candidate having worked as England’s bowling coach for the past two years, and is liked and respected by the current England team.

Ashley Giles would receive a lot of kudos within the county game if he picked an Englishman to replace Bayliss, but Silverwood lacks the international experience of Kirsten, who led South Africa to victory in Australia in 2012, which is top of Giles’ list of targets.

Kirsten had originally said he was only interested in coaching England’s white-ball team but changed his mind believing he could fit the full-time job around his family life in South Africa, but his vision of the time away from home differed to what England were expecting.

Alec Stewart, the director of cricket at Surrey, was interviewed last week but pulled out of the running citing family reasons. Andrew McDonald, a highly-rated young coach in Australia who won the Sheffield Shield with New South Wales last winter, was also interviewed but is considered to be too raw for such a demanding role.

England captain Joe Root has been consulted on the decision but the final call will be for Giles to make. “Ash has an exciting but difficult decision to make,” said Root. “Ultimately I’m sure Ash is desperate to make sure he makes the right decision.

“One thing you always want from a new coach is energy and to give a slightly different way of going about things. Trevor made English cricket look at things differently. How can we build on that? I am looking forward to Test cricket becoming more of a priority than it has been over the last couple of years.”