Chris Sale's perfect response to Alex Cora during 6th inning mound visit

Chris Sale is as intimidating a pitcher as any in baseball. Standing 6'6 with an angry look on his face and the nastiest slider you'll ever see, it has to be hard for manager Alex Cora to take him out of games. Like, how do you tell that guy to stop pitching?

With two outs in the sixth inning Tuesday night against the Rays, Cora paid Sale a visit to the mound to check up on his ace. Sale obviously wanted to finish the inning, asking for three more pitches to retire Guillermo Heredia, according to Cora.

Asked after the game why Sale asked for just three pitches he said, "that's how many pitches are in a punchout."

Sale didn't strike Heredia out, but it only took him two pitches to finish off the bottom half of the sixth inning.

"I just told him I thought I could get it," Sale said. "I'm obviously thankful he let me stay in there."

In six innings, Sale finished with 10 strikeouts, giving up two runs on just four hits. Tuesday marked the 12th time Sale struck out at least 10 batters in his last 21 starts.

The Red Sox offense picked Sale up afterward with one run in the seventh inning from Christian Vazquez's solo homer, and then two runs in the eighth thanks to some shaky pitching from the Rays' bullpen.

Aside from a dicey ninth to close it out, Boston's bullpen did a decent job keeping the Rays at bay down the stretch, giving Sale his fifth win of the year.

The 10-year veteran has had an up and down year to his standards, but it appears Sale has found a groove out there on the mound. If he can continue to build off of his strong starts in the latter half of the season, it could go a long way in lifting the Red Sox into at least AL Wild Card game. No matter how well Sale is throwing, the Red Sox have to feel good about his competitiveness driving him to break out of any slump he might experience moving forward.

