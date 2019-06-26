Chris Sale ties ignominious Red Sox record for starting pitchers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When the Red Sox signed Chris Sale to a five-year, $145 million extension in spring training, this probably isn't what they had in mind for their ace.

Sale once again struggled Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing multiple runs in the first inning for the second straight start. When all was said and done, he struck out 10 over six innings, but gave up five earned runs, increasing his season ERA to 3.82.

He also wrote his name in the Red Sox record books by completing his 12th consecutive regular-season home start without a win. Sale is the sixth starting pitcher in team history to go winless over a 12-start stretch at home (h/t @GaryMarbry), joining Eduardo Rodriguez (2015-17), Frank Castillo (2001-02), Pete Schourek (1998-2000), Gordon Rhodes (1934-35), and Paul Zahniser (1925-26).

Here's the thing about Sale's streak, though - with the exception of a couple of duds, he hasn't been bad. Even with Wednesday's rough start against Chicago, Sale is 0-2 with 9 no-decisions during his streak, with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

It should also be noted that this is only a regular-season streak, as Sale beat the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS last season, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings.

So why the bad luck? A combination of factors, from lack of run support, blown saves from the bullpen, and the tail end of the 2018 season, when he was ratcheting up his arm strength after dealing with left shoulder inflammation. He's only been in position for the win three times over this 12-start stretch.

And while it could be argued that this is just another example of how a win-loss record for a starting pitcher is a mostly irrelevant stat, the fact remains that it's been 350 days since Sale won a regular-season game at Fenway Park, a streak that will reach over a calendar year, as his next home start won't happen until after next month's All-Star break.

