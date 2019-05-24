How Chris Sale can make MLB history in Friday's start vs. Astros originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Don't let the 1-5 record and 4.31 ERA fool you: Chris Sale has been absolutely dominant over the last three weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In fact, the Boston Red Sox ace has the chance to make history Friday night in Houston.

Sale enters Friday's start against the Astros on a crazy streak: He's recorded ten or more strikeouts and allowed four or fewer hits in four consecutive starts dating to May 3.

If he extends that streak to five, he'll pass Pedro Martinez in the Red Sox record books and tie Johan Santana in the MLB record books.

Chris Sale has struck out 10+ batters and allowed 4 or fewer hits in each of his last 4 starts. That is tied for the longest such streak ever by a Red Sox pitcher (Pedro Martinez, 1999) and is 1 start shy of the MLB record (Johan Santana, 5 straight in 2004). (via @EliasSports) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 24, 2019

Milestones were the last thing on Sale's mind in April, when he stumbled to an 0-5 record with a 6.30 ERA through his first six outings.

He's been absolutely lights-out in May, though, averaging a mind-boggling 17.4 strikeouts per nine innings (51 Ks in 26.1 innings) while allowing three runs or fewer in all four of his starts.

Believe it or not, the 30-year-old has room for improvement, as he walked a season-high five batters in his last appearance against Houston on May 19.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, with history on the line for Sale as he continues his May redemption tour.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.