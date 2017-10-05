Chris Sale gives up back-to-back homers to Astros in first inning

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but an MLB starting pitcher had a rough first inning in the postseason.

It wasn’t just any starting pitcher, however. It was the mighty Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox ace and possible AL Cy Young winner, who watched as the Houston Astros jumped out to an early lead Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve hit back-to-back homers off Sale in the bottom of the first, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead. Bregman’s homer, in his first career postseason at-bat, got the Houston crowd going and by the time Altuve came to the place, they were chanting “M-V-P, M-V-P.”









It’s a somewhat surprising to see Sale give up two homers in an inning, considering his pedigree on the mound. While he gave up four homers in his final start of the season, he’s often quite stingy with the dingers. In the month of April, Sale gave up one homer in all his starts. In July, he gave up two. In June, three. The Astros, however, hit the second most homers in MLB this season

The first-inning fireworks, though, are quite a trend right now. This is the third postseason game so far and teams have scored a combined 11 runs on six homers in the first inning. So if there’s something to learn here, baseball fans, it’s don’t miss the first inning.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz