Chris Sale finally had his follow-up with Dr. James Andrews to determine how to proceed with his injured left elbow, and the Boston Red Sox ace received some encouraging news.

Three months after administering a PRP injection into Sale's elbow, Andrews gave Sale the green light to start throwing again according to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom (per Rob Bradford of WEEI). Sale had his follow-up appointment with Andrews the week before Thanksgiving and aims to be a full participant in spring training.

Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran said earlier this month Sale's follow-up with Andrews (originally scheduled for six weeks after the first appointment) was delayed once Boston fell out of the playoff race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sale's final outing of the 2019 season came on Aug. 13 as he was shut down with left elbow inflammation.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Chris Sale gets good news on elbow during visit with Dr. James Andrews originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston