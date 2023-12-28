Chris Rumph on transitioning from the NFL back to college football

The Clemson football program made a huge move when they added Chris Rumph as their new defensive ends coach, as transitioning from coach to coach can be a struggle for some.

Luckily for the Tigers, they brought in a capable coach who has an excellent track record of success. The interesting thing, however, is that Rumph has to do most of the adjusting here. No longer working with NFL talent; college players are a completely different thing to work with.

“They are trying, but it is probably hard on me because I am used to telling guys this and that, and they are able to do it,” Rumph said. “So, I am catching myself sometimes, and realizing what I am dealing with.I am dealing with some eighteen-year-olds instead of some thirty-year-olds.”

Rumph was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent two seasons with the team. While that time in the NFL is certainly different, Rumph is the same coach he once was during his previous time with the Tigers.

“I don’t think I have changed much. I am still going to be the person that I am,” he said. “I just understand the meaning of relationships and how important it is and how important it is to be around the right kind of people.”

Hopefully, Rumph can make a difference for this Clemson program with serious talent at the defensive end position.

