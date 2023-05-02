Chris Rodriguez looks like another NFL running back

Watching the Chris Rodriguez senior highlights video from his days as a Kentucky running back left me thinking about how much he looked like another NFL running back.

Rodriguez drafted in the 6th round (193 overall) by the Commanders, has many similar plays to a young NFL running back. While watching Rodriguez’s highlight video, it struck me that many of his runs are similar to what Brian Robinson Jr. provided at Alabama and during his first NFL season with Washington.

Rodriguez, like Robinson, does not have nearly the explosive quickness of Antonio Gibson, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift other starting running backs in the NFC East.

Yet, the former Kentucky Wildcat in his highlight video repeatedly bounced off of would-be tacklers, broke arm tackles and bullied his way to positive yardage.

Robinson broke tackles all season in his 12 games for the Commanders, rushing 205 times for 797 yards. In the NFL defenses react much quicker, making it much more difficult to break off a long run. Robinson’s long run of 2022 was only 24 yards.

Rodriguez exhibits a running style very similar to Robinson, and like Robinson, he too does not possess the breakaway speed of Gibson. Consequently, it appears Gibson will be the primary back in 3rd-down passing situations, while Rodriguez will be asked to provide Robinson a breather from time to time.

However, returning running backs Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams will have much to say about this in training camp as they set to do battle to retain their roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire