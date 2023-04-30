Chris Rodriguez and Carrington Valentine, of Kentucky football, selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Quarterback Will Levis was the first University of Kentucky football player to find a new home during the three-day 2023 NFL Draft that began Thursday night. He went to the Tennessee Titans in the second round Friday with the No. 33 overall pick.

It marked the fifth straight year at least one Wildcat has been drafted, and the seventh time since coach Mark Stoops' first season at Kentucky in 2013. The 2017 and 2018 drafts are the only years UK didn't have a player selected during Stoops' tenure.

On Saturday, two more UK players were taken: running back Chris Rodriguez by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round, and cornerback Carrington Valentine by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh.

QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round/overall pick: Second, 33rd overall

Levis posted a 17-7 record in two seasons as the Wildcats' starter and ranks among the program's top six all-time in both passing yards (5,233) and passing touchdowns (43).

His selection Friday made him the first former Wildcat QB picked in the draft since Andre Woodson in 2008 (New York Giants, sixth round, 198th overall).

Now, Levis will try to become the first former UK signal-caller to start an NFL game since Tim Couch in 2003. (Woodson never played in an NFL game; Jared Lorenzen made four appearances over the course of the 2006 and 2007 seasons for the New York Giants, but never started.) Levis joins a Tennessee club that has two quarterbacks — Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, who was drafted last year — already on the roster.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates his touchdown run against Mississippi State.Oct. 15, 2022

Round/overall pick: Sixth, 193rd overall

Rodriguez left Lexington with his name all over Kentucky's record book. He finished his career with 3,644 rushing yards, third most in program history behind Benny Snell (3,873) and Sonny Collins (3,835). Rodriguez's 32 rushing touchdowns ranked second to Snell's 48, while his 35 total touchdowns are fourth most among Wildcat players. He ran for 100 or more yards 20 times, a school record. Phil Steele named Rodriguez to the All-SEC third team after tallying 904 rushing yards and six touchdowns (on 175 carries) in eight games last season.

Washington's run game in 2022 ranked 21st in the league in total yards. It was led by Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, who combined for 1,343 yards and five touchdowns on 354 carries.

Prior to Rodriguez, the last Wildcat running back taken in the NFL draft was Snell in 2019 (fourth round to Pittsburgh).

CB Carrington Valentine, Green Bay Packers

Kentucky’s Carrington Valentine sacked the quarterback for Mississippi State.Oct. 15, 2022

Round/overall pick: Seventh, 232nd overall

A 6-foot, 193-pound Cincinnati native, Valentine was a mainstay in the UK secondary during his career, starting 24 of the team’s 25 games over the past two seasons. He excelled in coverage in 2022, leading the Wildcats in passes defended with 11 (10 pass breakups, one interception), a total that ranked ninth among SEC players. Valentine tallied 119 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, 16 pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in three seasons in Lexington before electing to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

Valentine is the first former UK defensive back selected in the draft since two Wildcats went off the board in 2019: Kelvin Joseph (second round to Dallas) and Brandin Echols (sixth round to the New York Jets).

