Chris Rigg signals commitment to Sunderland amidst transfer speculation

[Getty Images]

Teenage midfielder Chris Rigg has indicated he will remain at Sunderland for at least next season in a new interview with the club.

The 16-year-old was asked about his goals and said he wants to become a first team regular, increase his goal involvements and get Sunderland back to the Premier League.

Rigg has been the focus of transfer speculation with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United among clubs apparently interested.

The young midfielder is currently with England at the under-17s Euros where they have made it through the group stage and into the quarter finals.