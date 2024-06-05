Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning headline Golden Cub Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is back at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin and before the professionals took to the course, some celebrities came out to play for a good cause.

The Workday Golden Cub Pro-Am is a blast every year. It pairs professional golfers with A-list athletes and celebrities. The golden cubs are all current or former patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and they got a chance to meet the stars and get autographs and pictures with them.

The group that started things off on Wednesday was filled with stars. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, ex-Buckeye and former U.S. representative Anthony Gonzalez, who was Manning’s teammate with the Indianapolis Colts, and Hollywood actor Chris Pratt.

After playing nine holes at the course designed by Jack Nicklaus, the Marvel movie star expressed his joy in playing with some great athletes and recounted his favorite moment. “Chipping in for birdie on the number one handicap and the crowd behind me exploded and for a brief moment I knew what it felt like to be a professional golfer and it was pretty darn cool,” said Pratt.

Pratt said most of his time out on the course was pretty embarrassing but he had a lot of fun playing for a good cause. “I know what to expect out here. I’m not a professional golfer but man it’s been a lot of fun. Rory is great, so nice, so gracious and playing with Peyton Manning, it’s just cool man. It’s good to be here,” said Pratt.

Among the golden cubs, one was handing out gold ribbons representing pediatric cancer awareness, which many celebrities wore as they played. Pratt had a message for the kids who are fighting illnesses at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “I want to say that I’m thinking about you, that I love you, that I’m praying for you, God bless you. Be strong. And take it from Star Lord, you got this,” said Pratt.

Among others who played on Wednesday included Memorial honoree Juli Inkster, actor Rob Lowe, and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey. The Memorial Tournament gets underway tomorrow with the opening round. The final round will take place at Muirfield on Sunday.

