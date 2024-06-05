Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning among stars to tee off in Memorial pro-am

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt joined join Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and former Ohio State wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez in a group with PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy and Jason Day at Wednesday’s Workday Golden Bear pro-am leading up to this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Pratt, Manning and Gonzalez teed off at 7 a.m. local time with McIlroy, and Day will sub in for McIlroy on the back nine.

The pro-am, which is part of Memorial Tournament week, also features a handful of other celebrities, including actor Rob Lowe playing with defending Memorial winner Viktor Hovland, and former NFL quarterback Steve Young playing with reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Other current or former professional athletes teeing it up include Andre Iguodala (NBA), Buster Posey (MLB) and Harris Barton (NFL).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek