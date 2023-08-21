Chris Perkins: What we’ve learned about Miami Dolphins through four weeks of training camp

The Miami Dolphins had some adverse moments in Saturday’s 28-3 preseason victory at Houston, but they responded in a way that should give everyone more of a reason to be optimistic about the season.

And if you think it’s too early to start talking about the regular season, consider these important dates: training camp ends Thursday (the last day for fans to attend practice); the preseason finale is 7 p.m. this Saturday at Jacksonville; the cut date to trim the roster from 90 to 53 is about a week and half away (4 p.m., Aug. 29); the Sept. 10 opener at the Los Angeles Chargers is just three Sundays away.

You could argue that the Dolphins, whose over/under win total is 9.5 games, according to the Las Vegas sports books, did what they were supposed to do against the Texans, whose over/under is 6.5 games.

But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked good after an opening interception, the offense was crisp the entire game, coach/play-caller Mike McDaniel had a good balance between the run and pass, the defense held strong the entire game despite a few hiccups, and it appears the starting offense and defense will head into the regular season in a good, but not perfect place physically and mentally.

Here’s what we learned about the Dolphins this past week:

Tua can dish it out, and take it

Tagovailoa gave a hit and took a hit in his two-possession 15-snap appearance against Houston. Tagovailoa, making his first game appearance since sustaining a season-ending concussion against Green Bay on Christmas, made the tackle on linebacker Denzel Perryman after his interception, and Tagovailoa took a hit from defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

The former was a bigger surprise than the latter for McDaniel. But both plays indicate Tagovailoa is ready for the regular season.

“I wasn’t imagining his first play that he was going to tackle somebody on it,” McDaniel quipped, “but he’s as prepared as one can be.”

Offensive optimism abounds

The offense, which was choppy during joint practices against the Texans last week, is capable of playing smart, clean football, and that’s something they’ve rarely shown in training camp.

Tagovailoa’s 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive against Houston featured every play but one, an incomplete pass, gaining at least one yard, meaning there was no lost yardage on the entire drive. No penalties, no sack, no run that lost one yard, nothing of the sort.

It’s unrealistic to expect such an outcome on every possession, of course, but it showed how well this offense can run when everyone does their job.

Defense, minus its two best players, shows grit

It’s a good sign the defense held Houston without a touchdown in Saturday’s game considering cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (contract dispute) didn’t play, and edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips only played five snaps apiece.

Granted, Houston’s offense is nothing special with the exception of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and running back Dameon Pierce. But the Dolphins defense, after a healthy back and forth during joint practices, came up big during the game, especially the opening goal line stand that started with the Texans on the Dolphins’ 7-yard line.

RT seems set, LG probably undecided

Right tackle Austin Jackson is still tracking toward being the opening-day starter, especially after a respectable week against Houston, which features edge rusher Will Anderson, the No. 3 pick of the draft out of Alabama.

Jackson played 18 snaps against the Texans after playing 14 snaps against Atlanta.

But left guard, where Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn seem to be competing for the final available offensive starting job, appears undecided. Eichenberg, last season’s starter, didn’t play Saturday and is likely dealing with an injury. Wynn, who also plays tackle, played 46 snaps. Lester Cotton, who could also be in the left guard mix as a backup, didn’t play Saturday and is dealing with an injury.

TE roles being explored

Starting tight end Durham Smythe and backups Eric Saubert, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill and Elijah Higgins were all fairly active for the second consecutive game as the Dolphins explore who can block, who can pass protect, and who can be a goal line threat.

Smythe is the clear starter and Saubert seems a clear No. 3 but the rest of the order still appears muddled.

Hill played 38 snaps against the Texans while Saubert had 20 snaps, Higgins had 18, Smythe had 15 and Kroft had 10.

Hill ended with three receptions for 31 yards, and Smythe had one reception for 10 yards.

Right now it appears the tight ends are doing well at run blocking and as well as expected as receivers, which means they’re definitely better run blockers. If one tight end becomes a short-yardage or red zone threat it would help greatly.

If you’re looking for tiebreakers consider Saubert played 11 special teams snaps, Hill played nine, Higgins played eight, and Kroft played four.

RB battle tightens

Salvon Ahmed (99 yards rushing on 12 carries), who is having a good training camp, stayed in the race to be the No. 4 running back behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and rookie De’Von Achane.

By the way, Chris Brooks, the undrafted rookie from BYU (47 yards on 11 carries vs. Texans) continues to play well, too. And veteran Myles Gaskin has had a decent camp.

Achane, who sustained a shoulder injury against the Texans, is the likely kickoff returner so his role on the 53-man roster appears set. Brooks played seven special teams snaps against the Texans while Ahmed played six. Gaskin, who also plays special teams, didn’t play Saturday and might be nursing an injury.