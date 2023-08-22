Chris Perkins: This may sound shocking, but I don’t think Dolphins should try to acquire Jonathan Taylor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins shouldn’t try to trade for Indianapolis standout running back Jonathan Taylor.

That’s a big statement coming from me. You know I think the Dolphins should go for it at almost any cost. You also know I’m a running backs guy who loves running the ball. Taylor, who reportedly was told by the Colts to look around for a possible trade, would be a huge boost to the Dolphins offense. Huge.

And the Dolphins could use a workhorse running back, especially someone who is one of the top running backs in the game.

But I’d prefer to date Taylor, not marry him.

In other words, I don’t want to give up a first-round pick, or the equivalent of a first-round pick, and then have to give Taylor, say, a four- or five-year deal worth $10 million or more a year for a number of reasons.

Yes, Taylor, the 24-year-old fourth-year player who rushed for 861 yards last season, 1,811 yards in 2021, and 1,169 as a rookie, would make the Dolphins an instant Super Bowl contender.

But the commitment would be too long, and too expensive.

Those aren’t terms I usually invoke when it comes to the 2023 Dolphins pursuing a running back. They need a workhorse running back if they’re serious about being a title contender. Running back is the only single-acquisition move that could put them over the top.

But it’s fiscally irresponsible and it’s incredibly disrespectful to the current Dolphins players awaiting new deals.

Remember, Dalvin Cook, the free agent running back who signed with the New York Jets, would have been a one- or two-year commitment for the Dolphins, at the most. You’d have gotten Cook for your two-year Super Bowl window. If it worked, great. If not, you gave it a shot. But you’d have been done with him in fairly short order.

With Taylor on board, if you don’t make a Super Bowl in that two-year window, either general manager Chris Grier or coach Mike McDaniel — or both — would likely be gone.

That means you’d be saddling a new GM and possibly a new coach with Taylor’s big contract. And wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s big contract, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb’s big contract, and left tackle Terron Arnstead’s big contract, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s big contract.

And speaking of big contracts, you can’t give big money to yet another outsider (Taylor) while leaving a draftee such as defensive lineman Christian Wilkins out in the cold.

The Dolphins did that with cornerback Xavien Howard when they acquired cornerback Byron Jones. They ended up re-working Howard’s deal because they angered Howard, who deserved to be the highest-paid cornerback on the team.

Using that lesson learned, Wilkins should be the next Dolphins player to get big money.

It would send a good message to the locker room that the Dolphins reward players they drafted and developed as opposed to rewarding guys from other teams.

Also keep in mind big-money contracts are due to numerous homegrown talents over the next few years including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Jevon Holland and right guard Robert Hunt.

We know the Dolphins are beyond getting big-time help from the draft for this Super Bowl run. It’s too late for that. This is now a veteran team.

If owner Steve Ross wants to pursue a title at all costs, salaries be damned, then definitely go for Taylor. He can put you over the top.

The risk is angering your fellow owners for paying a running back crazy money, similar to how Cleveland angered fellow owners by giving embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed.

But whatever. I’m not worried about that.

The bigger risk is angering your drafted players (everybody can’t get paid). I’m very worried about that. And also putting your team in salary cap hell.

Yes, the NFL salary cap can be manipulated to the point where it’s not real if you can convince Ross to convert salaries into signing bonuses and clear cap space.

And perhaps that’s the route the Dolphins ultimately decide to take, acquiring Taylor and saying they’ll solve all the other issues later.

But it’s not the road I’d travel, and that’s saying a lot coming from a guy who loves running backs and loves to run the football.