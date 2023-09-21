Chris Perkins: What happens to the Miami Dolphins’ passing game if Jaylen Waddle doesn’t play Sunday?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Through all the Dolphins’ offensive injury chaos last season — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Terron Armstead, right tackle Austin Jackson, running back Raheem Mostert, to name a few — there were two constants, wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Waddle and Hill, the speedsters who make life tough for every defense and defensive coordinator, each made all 17 starts, plus the wild card playoff game.

Waddle and Hill were always there for Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel.

On Sunday, however, when the undefeated Miami Dolphins (2-0) host the winless Denver Broncos (0-2), Waddle might not be there.

He’s in concussion protocol as a result of a hit he took from linebacker Marte Mapu in the fourth quarter of last week’s 24-17 victory at New England.

Waddle didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. If he doesn’t practice Friday it’s doubtful he’d play Sunday.

If Waddle doesn’t play Sunday, most likely the Dolphins would increase the workload for fellow wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft.

But they also have the option of throwing the ball more often to running back Raheem Mostert or tight end Durham Smythe.

There’s also a chance rookie running back De’Von Achane, who made his debut last week when running back Salvon Ahmed left with a groin injury, gets more involved in the offense.

But there’s another issue at work here. What happens if Waddle doesn’t play, and the Broncos decide to devote all of their defensive resources to limiting Hill the way New England did?

Hill had only five receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown against the Patriots.

It creates quite a dilemma.

In a way, having Waddle this week isn’t as important as having him next week when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo. So Waddle can take some time to return, which is what McDaniel says regardless of the opponent in two weeks.

“I’m not really worried about the timeline,” McDaniel said. “I’m more worried about him getting right.”

But the Dolphins adapting to Waddle’s loss, if it comes to that, will be interesting. It’s a different sort of challenge than the loss of Tagovailoa.

Something working in the Dolphins’ favor is that many wide receivers, not just the starters, have worked with Tagovailoa during training camp. That’s a residual benefit of the draining South Florida humidity.

“The way we deploy our guys to have not everyone fatigue out after period 1 (in training camp),” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said, “that does allow us some versatility of who gets to work with the quarterbacks.”

But playing without Waddle is a tough ask.

Waddle and Hill are a slick pairing.

Waddle and Hill aren’t linked together such as Clayton and Duper, the Dolphins’ famed “Marks Brothers” who teamed with quarterback Dan Marino in 1980s and ’90s.

But they’re one of the NFL’s best duos.

Last season Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and a team-best eight touchdowns. Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Waddle, who had 1,015 yards receiving and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2021, is more than a Robin to Hill’s Batman.

Waddle is dynamic, thrilling, exciting. And he’s really, really good.

Look at it this way: the Dolphins made the playoffs last season with Tagovailoa missing four-and-a-half regular season games, Armstead missing four games, and Mostert missing one game; Waddle and Hill played all 17.

We don’t know how the loss of Waddle or Hill will affect the McDaniel offense. It’s never been an issue.

In a way, Waddle’s absence is the final offensive frontier.

It has mystery and intrigue. It has suspense.

No, the Dolphins’ offense won’t collapse without Waddle.

But it loses a dynamic piece.

“It doesn’t change how I prepare,” Tagovailoa said. “I was going to be funny. I was going to say I might as well stay home if (Waddle doesn’t) play.

“But yeah, I think the guys in their room, they’re ready to step up and whatever cards you’re dealt, you’ve got to go out there and play. Any given Sunday.”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, when the Patriots decided to clamp down on Hill last week, Waddle was there to post four receptions for 86 yards, creating another headache for the Patriots.

If Waddle is sidelined for the Broncos game, Tagovailoa and McDaniel won’t have that option.