Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ tight ends will serve as sixth offensive lineman, not No. 3 receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight ends were frequent targets in the red zone in Friday’s 19-3 preseason loss to Atlanta. It didn’t go well.

Among veterans Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft, and rookie Elijah Higgins (starter Durham Smythe didn’t play) the tight ends were targeted six times. They ended up with three receptions for 42 yards.

Get used to such low-profile numbers because it’ll probably be the norm for the Dolphins’ low-profile tight ends this season, which is a shame.

But don’t blame the tight ends, blame coach Mike McDaniel and the front office. The coaches and front office reduced the tight end position to a glorified offensive lineman, not the players.

Consequently, it’s hard to create a high-profile receiving role for the tight ends in this offense. It’s not in the game plan, and they’re not equipped to handle the responsibility. These tight ends are blockers, not receivers. The unfortunate thing is the Dolphins could use big situational receivers, someone the size of a tight end, for red zone, short yardage, and goal line situations.

They tested their blocking tight ends in receiving roles against the Falcons.

Three of the six targets to Dolphins tight ends against Atlanta came in the red zone. None resulted in a touchdown. One red zone target resulted in an interception in the end zone, one of two interceptions thrown by Dolphins quarterbacks when targeting tight ends.

The other interception on a throw to a tight end was returned for a 49-yard touchdown.

I understand the Dolphins don’t necessarily want a receiving tight end. They want blocking tight ends such as Smythe, Saubert and Kroft.

But I’d like to see the Dolphins have their tight ends become a major factor in at least one aspect of the receiving game whether is the red zone, short yardage, goal line, whatever. I’m not sure these guys are equipped for that task, though.

The Dolphins will take a flyer on receiving tight ends such as Tanner Conner, who was undrafted out of Idaho State 2022 and is currently on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and Higgins, the sixth-round pick who played wide receiver at Stanford. They’re both low-cost experiments.

But the Dolphins chose against drafting a quality receiving tight end such as Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, a second-round pick by Detroit.

On a Dolphins team where there are health questions about the starting left tackle, Terron Armstead, and performance questions about the starting right tackle, Austin Jackson, perhaps utilizing blocking tight ends is the right way to go.

Perhaps the Dolphins’ tight ends are only sixth offensive linemen.

Saubert doesn’t agree. The six-year veteran who signed with the Dolphins as a free agent after spending the past two seasons with Denver loves his job description.

“We’re asked to do a lot, definitely, whether we’re in the passing game and the pass pro (protection) game, the run game and special teams, too,” he said. “So a tight end in this offense has to be able to wear many hats. And that’s what I love about it. Honestly, it’s cool to be able to experience every facet of the game. I don’t think any other position does it like we do, so it’s very fulfilling.”

Dolphins tight ends did some good things against Atlanta.

But most of them were blocking, and not in the passing game.

The first pass that targeted a tight end resulted in an interception in the red zone as quarterback Mike White tried to force a throw to Kroft in the end zone on second-and-4 from the Falcons’ 9-yard line. The ball was tipped by defensive back Tre Flowers and then picked off by DeMarcco Hellams.

Saubert drew an illegal contact flag in the second quarter on a pass over the middle on third-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 23-yard line. It resulted in a 5-yard penalty and a first down.

Saubert followed that later in the drive with a 6-yard gain on a pass from White on second-and-6 from the Falcons’ 17-yard line. It was the second red zone target for a tight end.

The third red zone target came late in the second quarter when White’s pass for Kroft was incomplete on fourth-and-3 from the Falcons’ 6-yard line.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson targeted Higgins on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, the first being a 28-yard completion on first-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 32-yard line.

Then Higgins gained eight yards on first-and-10 from the Falcons’ 40.

Thompson threw his pick-six (interception returned for a touchdown) two plays into the fourth quarter when his pass intended for Higgins on third-and-19 from the Falcons’ 49 was intercepted by Lukas Denis and taken to the house.

I’d like to see the Dolphins acquire a receiving tight end and use him to their advantage, but I don’t think that’s in the plans this season.

The Dolphins could use a No. 3 receiver behind wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

But perhaps they know they could use a sixth offensive lineman even more.