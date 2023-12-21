Chris Perkins: Dolphins and Cowboys, in a way, are similar teams fighting the same narrative

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — You’ve seen that well-known Spider-Man meme where he’s looking at himself and pointing. In a sense, that’s the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys as they head into Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

Both teams have 10-4 records.

Both teams carry a narrative that they can’t beat quality teams (Miami hasn’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record, Dallas has beaten one team that currently has a winning record).

Both teams hate that narrative, but n either team can ignore that it.

It’s the narrative that will be most prominent when these teams meet.

It’s the narrative that the winning team will both joyfully and derisively reference after the game. They’ll throw it in the face of critics a day or two after saying it was irrelevant and they didn’t pay it any attention.

The truth is they did pay attention, and they do pay attention.

Narratives will rule this game.

Neither Miami nor Dallas can escape the narratives because the narratives essentially make them the same team, fighting the same battle.

Both teams are high scoring (Miami is No. 1 in points per game, Dallas is No. 2).

Both teams play good defense (Miami is No. 5 in total defense, Dallas is No. 6).

Both teams have high-quality quarterbacks (Tua Tagovailoa for Miami, Dak Prescott for Dallas).

Both teams have a high-quality No. 1 wide receiver (Tyreek Hill for Miami, CeeDee Lamb for Dallas).

Oh, and both teams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

But it’s that narrative of both teams not being able to beat good teams that stands out.

Coach Mike McDaniel instructed his players to tell media members who inquire about that narrative, or the narrative of this game is for playoff seeding, or the narrative Miami has a tough three-game finish, to “f— off.”

I didn’t test those instructions in the locker room Wednesday.

I wish I would have.

It’s not that I wish to have a Dolphins player hurl a curse word my way (that hasn’t yet happened this season).

I wish I would have tested McDaniel’s theory because I think players are very concerned with those narratives.

Safety DeShon Elliott mentioned to me before the Kansas City game that he was aware the Dolphins struggled against good teams.

Cornerback Eli Apple mentioned to me after last Sunday’s New York Jets game that the Dolphins have games remaining against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.

Narratives are dominating this season for the Dolphins.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in the role of Surly Tua, a guy who I enjoy very much, mentioned a bothersome narrative Wednesday.

Tagovailoa is aware of the narrative that he isn’t any good without wide receivers Hill or Jaylen Waddle.

He sarcastically and mockingly went off on that narrative Wednesday, saying he doesn’t care about narratives, that he doesn’t pay attention.

But in the process he also showed he cares greatly about that narrative by saying, “I keep receipts.”

Prescott is likely thinking the same thing.

He was dogged by critics who said he threw too many interceptions a year ago when he totaled 15.

Players can’t ignore narratives.

I understand why McDaniel told his players not to comment on narratives this week. Most of the narratives are negative.

But neither Miami nor Dallas will ignore the them.

They’re basically the same narratives for both teams, and you’d better believe the players are bothered greatly by these storylines.

Sunday’s game is a matchup between two teams, Miami and Dallas, that are struggling to find regular-season and postseason credibility, two teams that hammer average and below-average teams but have struggled against good teams.

Both teams hate that narrative, and one team has been instructed not to talk about it.

That’s fine.

Players, specifically Dolphins players, are highly aware of the narratives.

Look at each team’s schedule, and then look at the standings.

Miami and Dallas, in a small sense, are looking in the mirror this week. They’ve both struggled against good teams.

That’s the narrative. It won’t change before Sunday.

And for one team, Sunday will only make that narrative worse.