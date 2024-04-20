Chris Perkins: Here’s the backdrop for everything I write or say about the 2024 Dolphins

Sports writers rarely reveal the philosophy that guides their coverage. Readers assume things — sometimes correctly, sometimes incorrectly — but perhaps that’s because sports writers don’t clearly define the situation.

So, as the Dolphins prepare for the NFL draft, and as we take more steps down the path to the regular season, I’m issuing my Journalistic Guiding Light for the 2024 Dolphins.

For the record, here’s the backdrop for everything I write or say about this team, and the basis of my coverage:

The 2024 Miami Dolphins were assembled to win a Super Bowl, not merely make the playoffs or win one or two playoff games, so the 2024 Dolphins can’t simply be better than last year, when they went 11-6 and failed to win a single playoff game. They must be much, much better.

I think that’s a fair, objective statement.

If I was covering the Dallas Cowboys, it’d be the same storyline (except they won 12 games last season).

Yes, I’m harder on this team and more critical of this team than almost every other media member.

Many of them focus on the joy of the 2023 Dolphins having the No. 1 offense in the league while I focus on the disappointment of the 2023 Dolphins going 1-6 against playoff teams.

We have spirited debates about that.

But there’s no Dolphins hate on my part.

Yes, I hold this incredibly talented team to a high standard.

As I’ve stated many times, I like and respect coach Mike McDaniel, I like and respect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and I like and respect general manager Chris Grier.

But they’ve underachieved.

I consider that to be another fair, objective statement.

Don’t get it twisted.

I’m not saying McDaniel, Tagovailoa and Grier are bad at their jobs.

I truly believe they’re all good at their jobs.

But the Dolphins’ goal is winning a Super Bowl.

Good isn’t good enough.

The Dolphins need great.

The Dolphins need outstanding.

That’s the standard.

Anyone who knows Dolphins owner Steve Ross has probably heard him say, “I’m used to being best in class.”

That’s what the Dolphins need from Grier, McDaniel, Tagovailoa and everyone else.

Best in class.

No. 1.

Look, no one expected the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl in either of the past two years, but winning a playoff game is something you’d expect from a team whose offense ranked No. 6 and No. 1 in the league, and whose defense ranked No. 10 last year.

I fully acknowledge the injuries.

They’ve been crippling.

Understood.

Limp to a playoff win.

They’ve had a Pro Bowl quarterback, Pro Bowl wide receiver, Pro Bowl running back, Pro Bowl left tackle, Pro Bowl fullback, Pro Bowl edge rusher and Pro Bowl cornerback.

They have a bright, innovative young coach in McDaniel.

They had a highly regarded defensive coordinator (Vic Fangio, who left).

They should be doing better.

I’m not taking a shot at anybody.

I’m not ripping anybody.

I’m looking objectively at the assembled talent. The Dolphins were widely regarded as having one of the most talented rosters in the league the previous two seasons.

The results don’t square up with the assembled talent.

I appreciate two playoff berths by McDaniel, an innovative, first-time head coach who turned an unproven quarterback into a Pro Bowl player.

I appreciate the contributions of star players such as Tua, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead and many others, the strong contributions of backups in the face of two years of severe injuries, and the fighting spirit of this hard-working team.

I genuinely enjoy covering these guys every day. It’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve encountered in more than 30 years.

But that can’t cloud the truth.

This team has disappointed.

Here are some realities:

The Dolphins have a 20-16 (.556) record, including playoffs, in the past two seasons.

The Dolphins are 4-10 in December/January games in the past two seasons.

The Dolphins are 3-12 against playoff teams in the past two seasons.

Last season the Dolphins went 10-1 against non-playoff teams and 1-6 against playoff teams.

Average score in those two sets of games last season:

Dolphins 36, Non-Playoff Opponent 18;

Playoff Opponent 32, Dolphins 16.

That’s hammering the non-playoff teams and getting hammered by the playoff teams.

That’s failing to meet expectations.

That’s underachieving.

But it’s not a limitation on what the 2024 Dolphins can accomplish.

Yes, at this point I think the Dolphins will probably remain steady or even take a small step backward this season, largely because of the amount of talent they’ve lost.

However, it’s way too early to know anything for certain.

I’m optimistic and hopeful for the 2024 Dolphins.

I think they’ll make the playoffs.

But I can’t predict a playoff victory yet.

Now you know the foundation of my Dolphins coverage, the jumping off point.

It’s not rooted in negativity, it’s rooted in the reality of whether the Dolphins are meeting, and will meet, expectations.

Here’s one other thing to note regarding my coverage: I think the Dolphins can have a successful season without winning a Super Bowl, or even advancing to the Super Bowl.

However, considering it’s Year 3 of the McDaniel-Tua-Grier triumvirate, anything short of an AFC championship game appearance might be hard to call a success.