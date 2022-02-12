Chris Paul wanted Torrey Craig back in Phoenix

Mark Montieth: Hearing why the Suns were willing to trade Smith for Torrey Craig. Smith’s agent wanted him moved to a team where he had more opportunity and Chris Paul is a fan of Craig and wanted him back. Could be a major win for the Pacers if they give Smith an opportunity.

Source: Twitter @MarkMontieth

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Hearing why the Suns were willing to trade Smith for Torrey Craig. Smith’s agent wanted him moved to a team where he had more opportunity and Chris Paul is a fan of Craig and wanted him back. Could be a major win for the Pacers if they give Smith an opportunity. – 2:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Aaron Holiday called Chris Paul probably the best point guard to ever play the game and said it’s a blessing to join Phoenix and get to learn from him. – 1:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Torrey Craig said he’s gotta be the first guy in the NBA to play with all 3 Holiday brothers and wanted to know if that’s the case. From my quick scan through @Basketball-Reference, it appears that is indeed true. – 1:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Probably the best point guard to ever play the game.”

Aaron Holiday said it’s a blessing to be able to come in and learn from Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/HlFUkUDEmK – 1:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Everybody is just easy going.”

Torrey Craig back with #Suns pic.twitter.com/ksAnVahYZC – 1:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I asked Torrey Craig about the Suns wanting to keep him in free agency and not being able to but him being back again now, and he said he and Monty talked about how he and the Suns are like a marriage: “We can’t get away from each other” pic.twitter.com/rVvYc5qlxh – 1:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Torrey Craig said it’s good to be back. Obviously it helps being on the No. 1 team in the NBA, but also being with a group of guys he likes being around.

Craig said Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder got him on a Group FaceTime call when they found out to welcome him back – 1:11 PM

Story continues

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Torrey Craig said that once the news came down he was traded he got a group facetime call from Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder. As you can imagine, they were excited to have him back. – 1:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Had a couple of missed calls from my agent.”

Torrey Craig as he said he was practicing in Indiana when learning about the trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MIwibPaHqL – 1:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday in the building. #Suns pic.twitter.com/W9GSnNdYVK – 12:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Aaron Holiday and Torrey Craig getting some walkthroughs on some of the Suns’ principles pic.twitter.com/HGTu1ydTfy – 12:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday are here, going through some defensive walkthroughs at shootaround pic.twitter.com/CLTpUBFtED – 12:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Torrey Craig is back in Suns colors pic.twitter.com/0IZaSjlrPr – 12:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday are both cleared to play. #Suns – 12:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

One thing I appreciate about the Suns’ practice facility is this all-time roster engraved right by the front entrance. It goes by year from 1968 to 2019.

Torrey Craig was already going to be on there once they do the 2020 roster, but now Aaron Holiday’s name will join for 2021 pic.twitter.com/H6LfloIkGf – 12:39 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

I’m still trippin’ about Kendrick Perkins casually mentioning on NBA Today that the Celtics made Rajon Rondo & Ray Allen duke it out with boxing gloves after Rondo heard Ray supported Boston dealing him for Chris Paul. Perk said Rondo whooped Ray. Panel moved on to the next topic – 9:49 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Couple of golf fans at @WMPhoenixOpen today.

@Devin Booker @Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/jAV8s95LKh – 8:36 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

We have another example of the legacy left behind by Jeanne Rose’s creative naming of her son @Jalen Rose – Jalen Smith. I have yet to hear a good explanation for why the Suns were willing to trade such a promising (a.k.a. good) player for Torrey Craig. – 7:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Kevin Pritchard starts by thanking Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. #Pacers – 4:32 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

These days…we don’t work together as often as we used to. But that doesn’t change my appreciation for him as a colleague & friend. Under 40 & already an award-winning TV director (& a CHAMP too); among the best in sports broadcasting in 🇨🇦/🇺🇸. My guy CP! #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/pGPnf6WWGq – 2:00 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

It angers me that the NBA STILL doesn’t see what they have with Bucks-Suns. Two best teams when healthy. Likable stars (and CP3). Homegrown talent. Enough nasty to be spicy. Fast-paced with D. Contrasting styles. Giannis.

And you bury the rematch on deadline day? Awful. – 1:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I really like how the Suns let the day play out and said “That’s fun that you all loaded up. We’re already good.” and then destroyed the Bucks.

Phoenix isn’t just Chris Paul, but they have his “ruthless efficiency” personality for sure. Play, dominate, repeat. – 11:14 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the Suns last eight games, Chris Paul is averaging 13.8 assists.

(and just 2.5 turnovers) – 9:09 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul had 17 points and 19 assists last night, the 500th double-double of his career.

With a listed height of 6’0″, he’s the shortest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Dwight Howard (745) and LeBron James (521) are the only other active players to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/Kq7TbxHkrh – 9:01 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“CP is a great passer. Just got to go get it and finish it.”

Deandre Ayton on his lob dunk finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo in #Suns win over #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Li2AxNnrE6 – 2:06 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s taken us a while to get here and we still got a ways to go, but the building part is cool cause last year, DA, I’d say this and he’d say, ‘Come on C, what, what.’ Then during the game tonight, he was like, ‘Talk to me C, talk to me.'”

Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YM5WTgxzD1 – 1:56 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Ohhhh man. My man Torrey Craig is back!”

Deandre Ayton echoed what Chris Paul said about Craig just being one of the guys, to the point he came into the Suns’ locker room after their Pacers matchup – 1:32 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton said Chris Paul was emphasizing to the team all night, “Don’t celebrate your shots. Get your ass back on D.” – 1:26 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul said he had a few texts back and forth with Jalen Smith. Said Stix has been “amazing” since he got here as a rookie and it’s always tough for them to lose members of their group like they did last offseason too. – 1:14 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul said he texted with Jalen Smith, that the Suns will miss him and that he was amazing since he came in as a rookie.

As for Torrey Craig?

“T-Craig is one of us. When he was playing with the Pacers, damn-near passed him the ball.” – 1:13 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul said he damn near passed the ball to Torrey Craig when they last played the Pacers.

“He’s one of us.” – 1:13 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“DA is the reason we won this game.” Chris Paul about Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 1:10 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“DA was the reason we won this game, both offensively and defensively.” – Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton’s performance – 1:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul: “I think we did well. For it to be a regular-season game in February, we’re still a work-in-progress.” – 1:07 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Fun fact: Tonight was Chris Paul’s 500th double-double, making him the 31st player in NBA history to tally that many and only the 4th guard (Stockton, Magic, Oscar) – 12:37 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Suns fans were good with the margin – most exited when Chris Paul did. – 12:29 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul: 19 assists

Milwaukee Bucks: 18 assists – 12:23 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul has 15 assists and the Bucks have 14 – 12:07 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Ish Wainright, Elfrid Pyton, Bismack Biyombo minutes here near the end of the 3Q. Suns gotta close this one out strong while CP3, DA, Mika and Crowder get a rest – 11:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Chris Paul now has a double-double: 11 points, 13 assists. #Suns up 17. – 11:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Chris Paul has 13 assists already. – 11:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Just a real gritty half from the Suns. They shot 3-of-16 from 3 but still managed 64 points thanks to 17 assists, 36 points in the paint, 19 bench points and only three turnovers.

CP3 played 21 minutes. They want this one bad. – 11:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ball movement! Biggest swing of the first half here led by the Point God – 11:08 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

I have nothing but respect for Chris Paul having absolutely no shame in being the annoying snitch that tries to get everyone else in trouble. Sticking with that level of pettiness for this long is elite work. – 11:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Holiday got Booker on the Chris Paul rip through.

#Suns down two as Holiday has 12 already. Looking like Game 5 when he went off. – 10:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jrue Holiday just did the rip through in the bonus. Can’t remember an opposing player using Chris Paul’s trick like that in this building since he got here. – 10:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty described Aaron Holiday as a “tough, young guard” who can definitely help ease some of Chris Paul’s heavy minutes that he’s been logging lately. He also joked about how CP3 “hypnotizes” him every time he tries to sub him out – 8:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Devin Booker and Chris Paul won’t be #NBAAllStar teammates in Cleveland azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.

The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Chris Paul about the All-Star Draft this morning at shootaround. He was part of the group in the player’s association that came up with the idea to make the game more engaging. He remembers when the draft wasn’t televised at first in the first year of doing it. 1/2 – 7:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

LeBron takes Chris Paul, which means it’s Devin Booker vs. CP3 & Monty Williams in the All-Star Game! – 6:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

And LeBron James drafts Chris Paul yet again in the All-Star Game draft.

That’s Chris Paul and Monty Williams vs. Devin Booker – 6:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

LeBron James drafts Chris Paul #Suns #NBAAllStar – 6:56 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.

He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.

bit.ly/3oEFF5H – 2:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

At guard: Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. At forward: Kevin Durant and let’s say Serge Ibaka. At center: Joel Embiid. Sixth man: Russell Westbrook.

You could make a pretty good team out of James Harden teammates. – 1:51 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

James Harden has played with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant. Now Joel Embiid. No one has ever had this many great teammates. – 1:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Superstars James Harden said goodbye to in the last 4 seasons:

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/5TeKI0Il0O – 1:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“You would think with our team being No. 1 in the league, it would be nice to get some representation.”

Chris Paul doesn’t understand how Cam Johnson, who has a higher 3-point percentage than anyone in the 3-Point Contest, didn’t make the field pic.twitter.com/CX48q7DrjW – 1:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul on Cam Johnson not making the 3-point contest when Johnson was 2nd in the NBA in 3P%: “That’s a problem.” – 1:20 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

James Harden scared of public backlash so instead sits out games and makes his discontent known through back channels. Lame stuff. Time to look in the mirror. Never took a team to the Finals. Chris Paul didn’t want to play with him. Maybe give up the ball and problem is you. – 8:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).

Point God.

(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM

More on this storyline

The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have acquired forward Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Torrey Craig and cash considerations. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022

I also should note I wouldn’t be surprised at Torrey Craig gets moved. That’s another player I’ve heard a lot about here at the trade deadline. Maybe he goes back to Phoenix, where he finished the season last year. -via Spotify / February 10, 2022