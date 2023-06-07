Chris Paul waived by Phoenix Suns report brings out mixed reaction on NBA Twitter

Is it the end of an era in Phoenix?

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that the Suns have "notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived," sending a wave of reaction throughout NBA Twitter.

People had very different reaction to the report on social media, with some thanking Paul for what he did for Phoenix and others wondering what his future might hold, including some speculating about his playing days with the Suns not being over.

Chris Paul update: Phoenix Suns 'exploring' options with point guard with waiving him being one of them, sources say

Reaction to the Chris Paul release report:

Real talk. Thanks for everything Chris Paul. When you helped me make a kid’s dreams come true. You’re a real one.



Helped make my favorite team a winner again.



LEGEND AND HALL OF FAMEEEE HIM pic.twitter.com/Js6tpQKiwb — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 7, 2023

If this is it for Chris Paul and he doesn’t resign for vet min thank you for helping the turn around although I wasn’t the biggest CP3 fan I appreciate what he did for the team Point God. — Alex Vasquez (@IGOTTHEANSWER23) June 7, 2023

I love Chris Paul man. Did so much for the Suns from bringing the franchise back to relevance, helped lead us to a finals appearance for the first time in 28 years, elevated everyone’s game to another level and much more. Thank you pic.twitter.com/xSN6dI6xMz — Alex  (@Patsnation87) June 7, 2023

.@RicBucher & @EmmanuelAcho react to Chris Paul being waved by the Suns & discuss where would be the best landing spot for him. pic.twitter.com/L6XYNW69p8 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) June 7, 2023

BREAKING: The Suns are waiving Chris Paul, per @ChrisBHaynes.



Wow, wow, wow. pic.twitter.com/DBQJYY2zAg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul is now eligible to return to the Suns on a different contract, if he clears waivers and wants to. This is something Windy and Gambo have hinted at as a possibility. https://t.co/DFeY8NmbVW — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul getting waived and this what I will remember him for as a sun 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oaJrNMqcfp — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 7, 2023

Im very curious if people think Chris Paul, who is perpetually injured and will be 39 by next year’s playoffs, will be making more than a minimum at this point. https://t.co/UxHi4B22OP — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul is still guaranteed $15.8M of his $30.8M salary after being waived. Still counts on their cap sheet as well. It's possible the Suns can re-sign him to a smaller contract if he clears waivers — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul as a Sun:



— 15.1 PPG

— 9.5 APG

— 2x All-Star

— 2x All-NBA

— 23 playoff wins



Where next? pic.twitter.com/pNJKa56FA4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul is being waived by the Suns pic.twitter.com/6OyKx8GJVg — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul plans to play several more years and look to join a contending team, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/sXgxqDe6tC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2023

The Suns have waved Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/dTotu9tOIG — nba paint (@nba_paint) June 7, 2023

What's your reaction to the report?

More: Chris Paul trade speculation runs rampant after Phoenix Suns' loss to Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul claps for his team against the Denver Nuggets during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 11, 2023.

