Chris Paul trade speculation runs rampant after Phoenix Suns' loss to Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns could have a very busy NBA offseason and Chris Paul's future with the team could be one of the many big issues for the team to address after the 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night at Footprint Center.

According to one NBA insider, Paul's future with the team might not be long.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently said that he thinks "Chris Paul is elsewhere next year."

“We can talk about a whole bunch of different people who might not be back here next year,” MacMahon said on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast. “I would certainly anticipate they aggressively shop Chris Paul before that June 28 deadline that would guarantee his salary from $15.8 [million] to $30.8 [million]. I think it is pretty likely that Chris Paul is elsewhere next year.”

Bleacher Report speculated that Paul could have some suitors.

Mike Chiari wrote: "The one major accomplishment not yet on Paul's resume is an NBA championship, so if the Suns try to trade him, it seems likely that Paul's preference would be to go to a team that has a chance to vie for a title next season. Even with his advancing age and durability concerns, Paul is still a solid player when healthy and an excellent leader, so the Suns would have a huge void in their backcourt if they trade him. As of now, Cameron Payne would be the top internal candidate to take over as Phoenix's starting point guard next season."

Will Chris Paul be on the Phoenix Suns next season? One NBA writer isn't counting on it.

Hoops Hype wondered if the Suns could trade Paul.

Yossi Gozlan wrote: "Paul, on the other hand, might not have much trade value at all given his age and $60.8 million owed over the next two seasons. If the Suns can’t move him, they could attempt to waive him and re-sign him to the $12.2 million mid-level exception. He would add a $15.8 million dead cap hit but the set off at the end of the season would reduce it by $5.2 million. This maneuvering would allow them to keep Paul next year while saving $8 million."

The Suns would potentially need to decide about Paul quickly, his contract for the 2023-24 season is partially guaranteed for $15.8 million, but becomes fully guaranteed for $30.8 million on June 28.

Could the Suns decide to go with a faster, younger point guard and trade or waive Paul?

Speculation swirled about Chris Paul's future with the Suns on social media after Phoenix's elimination from the NBA Playoffs

The Suns will have plenty of options available to them on the trade market for CP3 & Deandre Ayton this offseason. Teams are interested in CP3s contact structure & ability to shed salary, while Ayton has suitors who believe he's got untapped potential & was misused by the Suns! — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) May 12, 2023

The Suns were very close to moving CP3 at the deadline in a deal involving Kyrie Irving. Again teams that want to shed long-term deals & get cap space are very interested in getting CP3s contract. They could then waive him for 15m & CP3 could sign with another team of his choice. — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) May 12, 2023

Chris Paul definitely still has value as a player. He does not have enough of it to justify a $30 million salary. They’re going to have a really hard time finding a trade partner here. https://t.co/P3EWbSTZyB — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 12, 2023

What would you offer in a trade for Chris Paul? 👇 pic.twitter.com/hVccdvwxTN — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) May 12, 2023

Kyrie Irving sign & trade for DeAndre Ayton and the Suns move Chris Paul for a big?



My photoshop skills are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RL5TGAaQqJ — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 6, 2023

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul both seem like excellent trade targets for rival teams this off-season.



Both are overpaid, but fine starters at their position. The Suns will be looking to make big changes. Ayton will look better on a team he actually wants to play for. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) May 12, 2023

I'll believe it when I see it. Phoenix is trying to win a title and no Chris Paul trade exists that doesn't make them worse https://t.co/y3zPkTrsnV — Tim (@ChuckShots) May 12, 2023

I don't see Lakers getting Chris Paul at all. If you asked me couple of years ago, sure, but now, not anymore. We don't need another trade after what we've accomplished so far. Just focus on depth and bring some of the players back as you can. That's the goal in the offseason. https://t.co/YlGV7v7Wsy — Mateo Kokic (@MateoKokic1) May 12, 2023

I don’t see how the get a Chris Paul trade that helps them, they can def get an ayton deal though. https://t.co/tkFZKtqjLh — Kris (@aheroamongmen) May 12, 2023

Chris Paul is going to have to switch to a bench role like Kyle Lowry did this year or they’ll have to trade him https://t.co/dpUbfjdZcv — Doctor JuliuΣ Novachrono (@LAX_Fly) May 12, 2023

Should Boston Celtics fail to win it all this season, I won't be surprised they go ahead and make a trade fro Chris Paul to give Tatum and Brown their last shot at winning the title. Honestly believe those two need an upgrade at the playmaking position to get over the hump. — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) May 12, 2023

What do you think: Should the Suns trade Chris Paul?

