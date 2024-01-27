Chris Paul tells Draymond Green why he’s a good teammate

Draymond Green‘s ability to read the game is a primary reason why he’s so successful. He sees things unfolding before others do. He can call out coverages and understand why they work or why they failed in the heat of the moment. He’s a core part of what makes the Golden State Warriors tick. However, his passion can sometimes get the better of him.

In a recent episode of “The Draymond Green” podcast, Chris Paul and Green are discussing how the veteran forward approaches getting his message across in the huddle. Green noted how Paul has a way of calming him down and allowing him to verbalize his point. However, Paul was quick to share that Green’s passion is what makes him one of his favorite teammates.

“I’ve almost needed a me, too. Because I’ve usually always been the guy who’s yelling…That’s why I can appreciate someone like you because I hear what you’re saying. I ain’t tripping at how you’re saying it. Being in the huddle with you, I’m like, I need someone else to care like this [expletive] care. You know what I’m saying? Which they do. But it’s a passion. I think that’s why I’ve loved being your teammate.”

When the Warriors acquired Paul during the offseason, there was some concern regarding whether he would gel with Green. The pair have a rocky history, having faced off in so many big moments throughout their career.

Nevertheless, it would appear the pair have found a way to co-exist on the floor and are now working as part of the Warriors veteran unit.

