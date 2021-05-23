Breaking news:

Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest golfer to win a major.

Chris Paul suffers shoulder injury as Devin Booker, Suns top Lakers in Game 1

Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
LeBron James started hot from 3-point range, but the Phoenix Suns weren't going anywhere .

Chris Paul went down with a right shoulder contusion, but the Suns kept rolling.

Someone forgot to them they hadn't been to the playoffs in 11 years.

Devin Booker erupted for 34 points in his first playoff game in leading Phoenix to a 99-90 victory in Game 1 against the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in this best-of-seven first round series.

Deandre Ayton added a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds in his first playoff game as Phoenix won despite Paul finishing with just seven points and suffering a shoulder injury with 9:19 left in the first half.

The 16-year veteran returned to action later in the second quarter, wasn't himself, but two more first-time playoff participants, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, each scored 10 as Johnson returned after missing final six games of regular season with right wrist sprain.

James started 2-for-2 from 3-point range, but finished 3-for-7 as the Lakers shot 6-for-25 from deep for the game.

Game 2 Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NBA playoffs: Suns top Lakers in Game 1, Chris Paul injures shoulder

Recommended Stories

  • 3 takeaways: Lakers can’t contain Devin Booker as Suns win Game 1

    Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers went cold from the field, dropping the first game of the series.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • Andre Drummond with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • Should the Celtics bank on Robert Williams in 2021 NBA offseason?

    Do the the Celtics extend Robert Williams this summer? How vital is his presence with this core? Chris Forsberg breaks down an interesting offseason storyline to watch.

  • 2021 PGA Championship: Mickelson becomes oldest player to win a major

    Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest golfer to win a major tournament.

  • Travis Etienne thought the Bills would draft him

    Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne thought he would land with the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Clippers, betrayed by their biggest strength, lose Game 1 to Mavericks

    Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Dallas Mavericks role players outperformed the Clippers late to win Game 1 of the first-round series 113-103.

  • 'SNL' finale brings back Chris Rock, name-checks Morgan Wallen, Mike Pence's fly in sarcastic recap

    "Saturday Night Live" regulars Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson were joined by Chris Rock to reflect on the pandemic and 2020 election.

  • Skins stars claim they felt unprotected during sex scenes and were told to ‘skip meals’ ahead of bikini shoots

    ‘You look back at it and go, ‘Yeah that was f***ed up,’ actor April Pearson says

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • NBA playoff tracker: Young Suns lead way in convincing Game 1 win over Lakers

    Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were the best players on the court on Sunday in their playoff debuts.

  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

    Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem. Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Utah Jazz vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

    The Western Conference’s top-seeded Utah Jazz and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

    Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.