Chris Paul speaks truth to young ballers — keeping an NBA job is real work

There are 450 NBA players at any point. In the 2016-17 season, there were 550,305 boys high school basketball players in the United States, and 18,712 college players. Each year, just 60 players get drafted into the NBA (a number of those taken are international players) and only 30 of those, the first rounders, get guaranteed contracts.

There is insane competition to get one of those 450 NBA slots. Get one, and the work does not stop — it gets harder to keep it.

Chris Paul told his truth to some young high school players recently, and for young players, this is real truth.





If you ever wondered why Chris Paul is the Point God, now you know.