Chris Paul reaffirms he will not opt out of deal for move to contender
If Thunder general manager Sam Presti follows through as predicted, Chris Paul will probably find himself on the trading block this offseason. And despite his advancing age, it stands to reason that Paul’s inspiring season — he was named an All-Star and was selected to an All-NBA team — will make him desirable. His contract? Maybe not so much. As has been well-documented, Paul, who recently turned 35 years old, has two seasons and about $85 million due to him under his current deal.