Teams have emerged from quarantine in the Walt Disney World campus in Orlando, getting some run in on the court, and are starting to explore life in the NBA bubble.

Then they are documenting it on social media.

For example, Chris Paul and Darius Bazley played some cornhole.





Dallas’ Luka Doncic was hitting trick shots on the court.





Then Doncic and Boban Marjanovic were doing Disney Channel ads.





Complaints about the food by players have died down, in part because they are out of quarantine and get a choice of restaurants, in part because they saw the backlash and realized the complaints looked elitist. Or maybe it’s just the Mickey pancakes.





Everyone is out and exploring the campus and having fun…

Troy Daniels looks like he’s enjoying his time at the Disney World NBA bubble😂 pic.twitter.com/UOenYs1f1A — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 11, 2020





Well, except for Robin Lopez, who sees no reason to leave his room.

Why do we even need those Fire TV sticks @nba? pic.twitter.com/QsOceYAzY0 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 10, 2020





Chris Paul playing cornhole. Luka Doncic trick shots. Welcome to life in the NBA bubble. originally appeared on NBCSports.com