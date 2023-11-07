Chris Paul opens up on scoring struggles to begin Warriors tenure

Chris Paul has begun his tenure with the Golden State Warriors in impressive fashion. However, the veteran guard has struggled to score the ball. Paul is currently shooting 36% from the field and 13.8% from 3-point range. Both those numbers are drastically below his career averages and point toward a shooting slump.

On Nov. 6, Paul broke out of his cold spell to score 17 points against the Detroit Pistons. After the game, he discussed his shooting struggles with the media, noting how his start to the season is one of the longest downswings of his 18-year career.

“I think if you keep shooting, hopefully, the law of averages (will even out.) I proabably haven’t shot it this bad in 18 years, so I like my chances,” Paul said.

When Paul rediscovers his shooting form, his impact off the bench will go to a whole new level. Paul was acquired to help keep Golden State competitive when Curry is off the floor, and while he’s done a great job of that so far, his scoring will be a significant boost to a Warriors team that has already started the season in strong fashion.

"I probably ain't shot it this bad in 18 years, so I like my chances." Chris Paul hopes his strong game from the field is sign of things to come pic.twitter.com/opNL8E4ZmO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

Paul’s career shooting percentage should be a good indicator of what to expect from him as the season wears on. However, it’s also worth remembering that he’s in an unfamiliar role with new teammates. It may take a few weeks for him to truly find his rhythm and begin impacting games at the elite level we’ve come to expect from him.

