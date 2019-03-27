Chris Paul said Tuesday's loss to Bucks doesn't change his mind in MVP race

The Houston Rockets’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday doesn’t change anything in the MVP race between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At least, not for Chris Paul.

Despite their 108-94 loss to the Bucks at Fizer Forum in Milwaukee, the Rockets point guard said that the head-to-head matchup between the two teams should not have an impact on voting. Instead, he said, voters need to look at the whole picture.

"James went on a historic run, know what I mean?" Paul said, via ESPN. "Obviously, I'm biased about the MVP and whoever or whatnot, but those of you that decide it on head-to-head games with a few games left in the season, good luck with that. Happened to me in '08."

Paul, remember, finished second in the MVP voting in 2008 to Kobe Bryant, who led the Los Angeles Lakers past Paul and the New Orleans Hornets in the final week of the season.

While Tuesday’s matchup was entertaining — pitting Harden and Antetokounmpo against each other likely wouldn’t produce anything less — the duo had just average nights. Harden finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss on Tuesday, shooting 9-of-26 from the field. Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.

The duo have both had, without a doubt, impressive seasons this year. Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and six assists this season, while Harden has averaged 36.2 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds. Both are worthy of being in the MVP conversation, and have easily separated themselves from the rest of the field.

The thing that separates Harden, though, is his historic scoring streak.

The reigning league MVP scored 30 or more points in 32-straight games this season — the second-most in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain. He did that while Paul and center Clint Capela were out with injuries, too, which helped lift the Rockets back into playoff contention. The streak, undoubtedly, was one of the greatest offensive stretches in NBA history.

While he is siding with teammate in the coveted MVP race, Paul insisted he wasn’t trying to disrespect Antetokounmpo. After all, the 24-year-old has led the Bucks to the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I get to see James play a lot more," Paul said, via ESPN. "You've got to understand that me saying that doesn't mean that Giannis hasn't had an amazing season and stuff like that. He's been great for his team and all that, but I see what James does every night too."

