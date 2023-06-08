Chris Paul next team odds: Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers favorites for Phoenix Suns star

A report on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns would waive Chris Paul took the NBA world by storm, prompting speculation on social media about the future of the point guard.

Some odds have also been released as to where Paul could end up, should he indeed be released by Phoenix and become an NBA free agent.

And those odds are very interesting.

BetUS.com has the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as the favorites to land Paul for next season, should he in fact become a free agent.

Lakers, Clippers favored to be next team for Chris Paul

It puts the Lakers at +250 and the Clippers at +400.

It has the Minnesota Timberwolves at +500 and the Philadelphia 76ers at +550 in its odds, with the Milwaukee Bucks at +700 and the Chicago Bulls at +800.

The Miami Heat are at +900 and the Houston Rockets are at +1000.

Odds that Chris Paul stays with Phoenix Suns

There is still a chance, however, that Paul returns to the Suns in 2023, as the team has not yet waived him and The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported that the team was "exploring" options with the point guard on Wednesday.

BetUS.com has the Suns at +1000 to be Paul's team next season, tied with the Rockets for eighth.

Could Chris Paul end up with the Los Angeles Lakers? Some odds for the point guard's next team have them as the favorite.

More odds for Chris Paul's next team

Several other teams are included in BetUS.com's odds to be Paul's next team, albeit as longshots.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are both at +1200. The Dallas Mavericks are given odds of +1400.

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks come in at +3300, with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans at +4000.

The final team in the odds? The Detroit Pistons, coached by former Suns coach Monty Williams, are given odds of +5000.

Other Chris Paul next team odds

PointsBet SportsBook had some different odds for Paul's team next season, and it interestingly did not include the Suns as an option.

It has the Lakers as the favorite to land Paul at +225, with the Clippers second at +450.

The 76ers were at +700 and the Bucks were at +800.

The Timberwolves rounded out the Top 5 at +900.

CP3 Next team odds:



Lakers +225

Clippers +450

76ers +700

Bucks +800

Timberwolves +900

Heat +1000

Mavericks +1000

Knicks +1000

Bulls +1200

Celtics +1500

Spurs +1500

Trail Blazers +1500 pic.twitter.com/pPOysAgbMg — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 7, 2023

Where will Chris Paul end up playing in 2023-24?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chris Paul next team odds: Lakers, Clippers, staying with Suns options