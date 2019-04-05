Chris Paul mocked ref Kenny Mauer, then the two went face-to-face (VIDEO)

Chris Paul has been known to complain to NBA officials from time to time. That’s putting it lightly.

The Houston Rockets star is one of the most grating players for fans, largely because of his performance in the ears of NBA referees. Of course, sometimes Paul isn’t so deft in his approach, like when the Rockets took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Unhappy with how things ended heading into halftime, Paul was seen on camera mocking veteran official Kenny Mauer. Mauer and Paul then stepped to each other, having a conversation at very close quarters.

Via Twitter:

Ref Ken Mauer stepped to Chris Paul and got in his face after CP3 made fun of him….Mauer looked like he wanted all the smoke pic.twitter.com/4YbHK1zdX4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 4, 2019





Paul definitely gets the benefit of the doubt from refs, and Mauer is no stranger to being at the end of his complaints. During the Western Conference Finals last season, Paul famously got upset with Mauer after no foul was called on a drive to the hoop and instead CP3 was whistled for a turnover.

Via Twitter:

Chris Paul called Ken Mauer a bi**h. Haha pic.twitter.com/Z3A5PTXjpI — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 17, 2018





I wonder if the NBA will put Mauer on Rockets games this postseason? It could make up for some spicy playoff watching.

Houston beat the Clippers, 135-103.